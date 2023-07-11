MEMPHIS, TN - Agape Child and Family Services will host a viewing site for The Global Leadership Summit 2023.
Agape will bring a high-quality local experience which will simulcast live in HD at New Direction Church, located at 6120 Winchester Rd., Aug. 3-4.
Emerging and established leaders in Memphis can benefit from the event by engaging in networking opportunities while growing and learning from a diverse world-class faculty, including Secretary Condoleeza Rice, CEO of Intel Corporation Pat Gelsinger and many more.
"We invite all Memphis leaders, business executives, nurses, government officials, and more to examine their leadership styles and cultivate their habits with The Global Leadership Summit," said David Jordan, president and CEO of Agape.
People from over 110 countries and speaking more than five languages will attend the summit from around the world.
Registration is open.
For more information, visit agapemeanslove.org
