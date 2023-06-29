NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announces 10 new Site Development Grant recipients.
According to a release, the grants, totaling approximately $5.9 million, are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification.
“We’re committed to providing rural communities with the resources needed to support continued investment and create quality jobs for Tennesseans,” said Lee. “I thank the General Assembly for partnering with us to fund these 10 additional industrial sites and look forward to the economic growth and opportunity that will result from these projects.”
The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 153 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $60 million in assistance to local communities and generating approximately 6,400 new jobs for Tennesseans.
“The latest round of the Site Development program will bring 10 Tennessee communities one step closer to achieving Select Tennessee Site Certification,” said McWhorter. “Shovel-ready sites are in high demand, and through this program, we are working with local leadership across the state to bring this needed infrastructure to every community.”
The grants awarded this round include:
Adamsville-McNairy County Industrial Development Board
Adamsville North Industrial Park, $100,000 – Due diligence studies
Shelby County AgriCenter International- Innovation District, $100,000 – Due diligence studies
City of Brownsville
I-40 Advantage Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Access road construction and sewer infrastructure
Industrial Development Board of Fentress County
Clarkrange Business Park, $100,000 – Due diligence studies
Henderson County
Highway 22 Connector Property, $1,000,000 – Property purchase, property grading and access road construction
Industrial Development Board of Maury County, Tennessee
Innovation Campus Site, $100,000 – Due diligence studies
Industrial Development Board of Robertson County
Adamsville North Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Access road construction
Savannah Industrial Development Board of the City of Savannah, Tennessee
Boyd Property, $500,000 – Property purchase
Sullivan County Economic Development
Partnership Park II, $1,000,000 – Property grading
Town of Halls
Beech Bluff Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Water, sewer and gas infrastructure
Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.
