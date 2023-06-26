MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Huey's worker was brutally attacked in front of customers during a daytime fight at its Midtown Memphis location over the weekend, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, to an assault at 1927 Madison Ave. and found that an employee was beaten by three people in the restaurant.
The employee was bleeding from the back of his head after either being pistol-whipped or thrown onto the ground, police said.
Police said the Huey's worker also lost consciousness for about a minute and suffered a seizure.
A witness told police that she had videotaped the fight involving the employee and attackers.
Police said that the video showed one of the attackers holding a handgun and waving it toward the floor before all three left Huey's and got inside a grey Pontiac G6.
A few minutes later, police said, one of the attackers returned to the restaurant and yelled at an employee about her missing phone. The employee told her that she didn't know where it was, which prompted the attacker to pull out a handgun and point it at the employee.
"I ain't afraid to shoot this place up," the suspect said, according to police.
Another employee ran into an office inside the restaurant and found the phone before returning it, police said.
Police said the suspect got back into the Pontiac and left.
The employee who was attacked told police that he believed the fight stemmed from his time working at Chipotle with two of the female attackers. Police said that the three had gotten into a fight and he had gotten fired and placed on Authorization to Arrest.
As of Monday afternoon, police did not announce any arrests.
