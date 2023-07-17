MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hazardous weather that started over the weekend and is continuing Monday is causing havoc for air travelers across the country.
On Monday morning, two flights at Memphis International Airport were already canceled, while three have been delayed.
There have been a total of 13 delays at Memphis International Airport in the past 24 hours.
The reason is mostly attributed to excessive fog, rain and thunderstorms across several regions, especially in the Northeast that have included the major travel destinations of Boston and New York City.
On Sunday, 1,400 flights were reportedly canceled in U.S. airports.
Besides terrible weather conditions, officials blame the problems in the FAA and airline staffing shortages.
Travel officials recommend passengers check on travel status before heading to the airport and if a flight is cancelled, pursue refunds or compensation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives