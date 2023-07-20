SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Airways and Goodman Road is currently blocked off due to electrical lines being down, the Southaven Police Department (SPD) said.
The electrical lines are down due to an accident, SPD said.
Southaven Police said that the area will be closed indefinitely, and repairs are estimated to last until Thursday evening.
According to SPD, the electrical lines that are down are also causing power to be effected in surrounding areas.
SPD is asking travelers to avoid the area at this time and to use alternate routes.
