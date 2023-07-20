WATCH: Airways and Goodman road blocked off due to power lines down, Southaven Police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road were blocked off due to electrical lines being down, the Southaven Police Department (SPD) said.

The electrical lines were down due to an accident, SPD said.

Southaven Police said that the area will be closed indefinitely, and repairs were expected to last until Thursday evening. 

According to SPD, the electrical lines that were down caused outages to the surrounding areas.

SPD is asking travelers to avoid the area at this time and to use alternate routes. 

