MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A resident startled apparent car burglars in Millington early Monday morning, May 15th.
About 4:30 a.m., a resident on Renda Street heard the sound of glass breaking.
He stepped outside and saw someone next to a neighbor's Kia, parked on the street, police said.
The neighbor yelled at the man.
He turned and ran. So too did another man inside the Kia.
Both alleged burglars got into a red car parked nearby in the middle of the road, the report says.
The car backed up and the passengers fired shots into the air before speeding away.
No injuries were reported.
Millington Police say there have been a number of prowlers, with guns, stealing cars recently.
They advise people to be on alert for thieves and especially to the sound of breaking glass.
They advise not to confront any suspects, but call 911 immediately.
