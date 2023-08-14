OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Alex Collins, a former University of Arkansas star who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said Monday.
He was 28.
Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The SUV was making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collins played for the Razorbacks from 2013-2015 and wrapped up his career at Arkansas as the school's second-leading rusher with 3,703 yards.
He then was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016.
In a news release, the Ravens said Collins had his two best seasons with the team in 2017 and '18, adding that his 2017 season was "one of the league's best underdog stories."
In 2017, Collins rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns.
"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."
Collins signed to play for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL this past season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives