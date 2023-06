Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CRITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN DESOTO AND SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES... At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinckney, or 8 miles west of T O Fuller State Park, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Southaven, West Memphis, Horn Lake, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Walls, Edmondson, Horseshoe Lake, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Lake Cormorant, Southwest Memphis, Lynchburg, Eudora, Simsboro, Whitehaven, Crittenden, Newport, Trinity and Kate. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CLAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS GREENE LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI DUNKLIN PEMISCOT IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY LAKE LAUDERDALE MADISON MCNAIRY OBION SHELBY TIPTON WEAKLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CARUTHERSVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, JONESBORO, KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARIS, PARSONS, PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO, UNION CITY, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi... West central Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi... Eastern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi... South central Shelby County in west Tennessee... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lynchburg, or near Horn Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Southaven, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Coldwater, Walls, Barr, Lake Cormorant, Lynchburg, Independence, Lewisburg, Whitehaven, Marianna, Eudora, Wakefield, Cockrum, Frees Corners, Aiken, Crossroad and Watson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi... Southwestern Fayette County in west Tennessee... Southeastern Shelby County in west Tennessee... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cordova, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Mt Pleasant, Ellendale, Southeast Memphis, Eads, Slayden, Macon, Piperton, Rossville, Moscow, Lenow, Cayce and Taska. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mississippi, southern Tipton and northeastern Shelby Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Joiner, or near Wilson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Millington, Covington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Joiner, Bassett, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Evadale, Quito, Golden Lake, Redwood and Rosemark. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and west Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH