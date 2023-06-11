MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Interstate 55 bridge reopened Sunday, June 11, 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The spokeswoman said at 5 p.m. Sunday that "all things are open," according to a tweet.
TDOT originally said that the bridge would open back up Monday morning.
Below is the original story:
Weekend travelers heading west or coming east into Memphis from Arkansas must take Interstate 40, not Interstate 55, across the Mississippi River starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9.
That's because road work will close access to the Harahan Bridge, commonly referred to as the Old Bridge, across the river along I-55.
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials said they closing the bridge in order to continue work on the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange.
The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, June 12.
Southbound I-55 will be closed starting at the Bridgetown Road exit in Arkansas and also closed at the South Parkway Road exit in Memphis.
Memphis traffic on South Third Street will have to exit at the Metal Museum offramp.
