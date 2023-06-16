MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man facing 16 criminal charges in five open court cases - including two different attempts for murder - was scheduled for court June 16, according to court records.
A man reported to responding Memphis Police officers on Dec. 29, 2002, at midnight that Marvin Harris, who he had known for six months, fired shots at him and his son on Filmore Avenue, near Cherokee Park.
In a follow-up interview on Jan. 5, he picked Harris out of a police photo lineup.
The man told police he feared for his life because of Harris.
On on Jan. 13, 2023, a man reported to Memphis Police that his Infiniti was stolen from his driveway on Homedale Avenue in Whitehaven.
Six days later, officers noticed the stolen car near Todd Creek area and approached it.
When confronted by an officer, who later identified Harris in a photo lineup, Harris pushed a woman who was driving the car out of the seat and he drove it away.
Almost two months later, on March 22, 2023, calls were made to MPD about gunshots between two parties at McLemore Market on McLemore Road.
No one was there when officers arrived, but shortly after, a woman went to Regional One Hospital with a gunshot wound in her back.
She told officers she was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that Harris was driving.
She said while driving on McLemore, Harris noticed someone at the store's parking lot.
He turned the car around and pulled up.
A store's video surveillance shows the driver of the SUV fire a gun at two people, one of whom returned shots, which struck the woman.
She identified Harris as the shooter in a photo lineup.
Police reports linked Harris to the charges of evading arrest in January on Homedale.
In addition to first-degree murder Harris, 27, was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property, vandalism employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Bond was set at $745,000.
