MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Judge Lee Coffee ripped into Hernandez Govan, the man accused of organizing the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, during a court appearance on Thursday.

Govan, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder connected to the broad daylight shooting of Young Dolph at Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021, appeared in Judge Coffee's courtroom on August 17.

In a nearly eight-minute speech directed towards Govan, Judge Coffee made it clear that the restrictions of Govan's bond would not be lessened.

"You wanted to go clothes shopping. I think my response is that you have Amazon.com to deliver your clothing. You also wanted to go grocery shopping. I told you to call Kroger and have them deliver your food to your house," Judge Coffee told Govan.

Judge Coffee also said that Govan had requested the ability to get a full-time job, another request which was denied by the court.

"I don't see any reason at all why this court should relax those conditions and say 'Mr. Govan, we're going to let you go back to being a fully fledged person with no restrictions at all, go to work when you want to, go shopping when you want to, leave the county when you want go, go to other places when you want to," Judge Coffee said.

Since he was released on a $90,000 bond on May 11, Govan has even taken a couple of trips, according to comments made by Judge Coffee.

"That's a violation of your bond," Coffee said. " I don't know who gave you permission, but unless you hear from Judge Coffee..it can't be done unless it's approved by this court."

Judge Coffee also emphasized that the conditions of Govan's bond were, in part, for his own safety.

"You are probably aware that Memphis, Shelby County, Tennessee is the first most violent metropolitan area in the country," Judge Coffee said. "This case has generated a substantial amount of publicity and if you're running around free in Shelby County, Mr. Govan, knock on wood, somebody might be trying to kill you, sir."

Judge Coffee, again, emphasized that Govan should stop asking his probation group to lessen his restrictions and that, in fact, the probation group does not have the power to do so, stating that only the court could relax his restrictions, an outcome which is not likely, according to Judge Coffee.

The judge stated that, while Govan's restrictions may be increased, he did not see them being relax pending an "earthquaking" reason to do so. Judge Coffee also did not rule out the possibility of taking Govan back into custody through the duration of his trial.

"Mr. Govan, you should be blessed that you are on bond," Judge Coffee said. "The only other resolution for Judge Coffee is to put you back in jail pending disposition of these charges. Your lawyers have done a great job in getting you released on bond until these cases are settled. But, I do not intend, and I want you to hear me clear, I do not intend, unless there is a substantial change, I do not intend to change the conditions of this bond and say 'Look, I've thought about this and I'm willing to relax this."

Govan was ordered to be back in court on Thursday, September 21, 2023.