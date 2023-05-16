MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who allegedly shot at police, then led them on a chase into Arkansas is behind bars after reporting his car stolen.
David Jackson, 31, faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, intentionally evade arrest in an auto, false offense report and reckless endangerment.
A Memphis Police officer responded to an armed robbery call in an apartment complex on Camelot Lane on May 14, police said.
A man said he was robbed of his wallet that had $20 in it.
A Chevy sedan matching the description of the one reported in the incident was found and the officer tried to get it to stop in a traffic stop.
The Chevy sped away.
A few minutes later another officer tried to to get it to stop at Perkins Road and Interstate 240.
At that point, the driver would not stop and fired several shots behind his car toward the police.
The car sped away and eventually was parked near the Bridgeport Road exit off Interstate 55 in West Memphis.
Jackson abandoned the car and ran into a wooded area, police said.
Police found Jackson's ID and an AR-style rifle inside the car.
The next day, Jackson reported his car stolen.
Police matched the tag to the abandoned car.
Jackson waived his Miranda rights, admitted to the robbery and that he owned the weapon fired at police.
He also admitted to filing a false stolen car report.
