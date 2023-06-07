HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - At least 20 people say that they were poisoned with carbon monoxide while attending a recent concert in Holly Springs.
Some of the people who attended the event said that they go really sick.
They said they had levels of carbon monoxide that read 6%, with other claims of even 10%.
Based on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it only takes 1.5% to cause disorientation, unconsciousness and even death.
TUNE IN at 9 and 10 tonight to learn more details about what happened and hear from a security guard who worked the event.
