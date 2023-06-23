MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time, the brother of Tyre Nichols attended a court appearance for the five former Memphis Police officers charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Jamal Dupree, 36, lives in California.
He sat with family today inside a Shelby County courtroom as lawyers defending the five men and the prosecutors from the county district attorney's office discussed pre-trial motions, including exchanging discovery materials.
"A lot of anger, hurt, a l lot of frustration," were Dupree's emotions seeing the defendants, he said, following the hearing that lasted fewer than 30 minutes on June 23.
"I have to sit back and look over my Mom and sisters going through this," he said.
"For me, I can be strong at times, but when my sister beaks down right next to me," it's hard, she said. "Just seeing my mom just pretty much deteriorating from this."
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. were all charged; all have pled not guilty to the charges.
Nichols' death spurred national outcry, with calls for police arrest reform and emotional responds about related racial issues.
Dupree said what happened to his brother should not happen to anyone in any race or of any color.
"To just look at them (officers), and they are black men just like me ... they got brothers just like me.
"I just don't understand why they had to kill my brother. It sucks, I'm very angry," he said.
A judge set the defendant's next court appearance for Aug. 18.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives