MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument among neighbors escalated until gunshots were fired at one another.
No injuries were reported from a residence on Horn Lake Road on May 10th, police said.
A homeowner and a neighbor, Tiffany Mason, got into an argument that started in the afternoon.
Mason walked to the home later in the day and fired shots from an AR-style rifle outside of the home, police said.
Inside the home were six adults and four children under the age of 15.
Mason left in a Camaro.
When she returned to the scene, she told investigators after waiving her rights that she tossed the weapon out of her car and into a nearby field.
Seventeen bullet casings were found in the property's yard and driveway, police said.
Josh McCrary told police, after waiving his rights in an interview, that he first fired at Mason from the home after she aimed a weapon toward the house while standing in font of it.
His shots aimed at her struck several cars and another residence, occupied by three people, who filed a police report.
Videos of the exchanged gunshots were recorded on two phones, police said.
In one of the recordings, the words, "Pop her, Josh," is heard, police said.
McCrary, 22, faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
His bond was set at $5,000.
Mason, 44, faces 10 counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.
Her bond was set at $120,000.
