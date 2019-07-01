  • AP Top Business News at 9:41 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    AP-NORC Poll: Trump not boosted by strong American economy

    Markets Right Now: Stocks rally on US-China trade truce

    Rules that control drive time for truckers set to be relaxed

    OPEC weighs extension of output cuts amid slackening demand

    Iran says it has breached stockpile limit under nuclear deal

    Genesee & Wyoming being taken private in $6.37B deal

    Global shares rise on hopes for US-China trade negotiations

    Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users

    The Latest: Merkel backs extra time for EU's top jobs

    Japan to restrict exports to South Korea, citing less trust

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories