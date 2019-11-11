Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defense in 1MDB case
Chinese e-commerce giants report booming Singles Day sales
Saudi Aramco takes another step toward 1st public offering
Asian shares decline on renewed China-US trade worries
NY regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
Pot or not? Busts highlight growing confusion over hemp
Iran discovers new oil field with over 50 billion barrels
AP Interview: Huawei founder says US woes not hardest crisis
Allegiant settles with union; pilots blocked from striking
Germany's ruling parties OK pension reform to help women
