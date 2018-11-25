EU endorses Brexit deal and warns: there's no better offer
The Latest: Ex-Conservative leader criticizes Brexit deal
Swiss vote to reject cow horn referendum, projections say
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly merging
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Poland drops case against reporter wh006F filmed neo-Nazis
In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd
Italy's leader to EU: we won't budge on debt-swelling budget
The Latest: Macron condemns violence at French protests
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}