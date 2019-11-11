  • AP Top Health News at 8:24 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    AP Exclusive: Buttigieg would pick VA's 1st female secretary

    US officials identify 'strong culprit' in vaping illnesses

    Juul halts US sales of popular mint-flavored e-cigarettes

    Trump to pursue higher sales age for e-cigarettes

    Doctors try CRISPR gene editing for cancer, a 1st in the US

    New York judge sets opioid crisis trial for January

    Warren health plan departs from US 'social insurance' idea

    Judge strikes down new Trump rule on religious objections

    US veteran 'feeling whole' year after penis transplant

    US teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul & mint flavor

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories