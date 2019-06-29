Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ
N. Korea says Trump's offer to meet Kim 'very interesting'
The Latest: China says Trump, Xi strike deal on trade talks
Abe's G-20 show eclipsed by Trump-China trade talks, tweets
The Latest: Putin says election issue was raised with Trump
Senate fails to limit Trump war powers amid Iran tensions
US, Taliban to open Doha talks in fresh bid to end war
Migrants step off German aid ship after captain defies Italy
Polish hotel cancels booking for German far-right party
Spain: Major wildfire contained but heat wave remains a risk
