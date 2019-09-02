Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
US envoy meets Afghanistan's president over US-Taliban talks
Saudi-led airstrikes kill at least 100 in rebel-run prison
Hong Kong students plan to strike as commutes disrupted
War-weary Afghans have little voice in their country's fate
In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices
UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless
Israel, Hezbollah engage in brief, intense fighting
WWII's start marked in Poland with German remorse, warning
UN chief visits Congo Ebola region, pledging support
