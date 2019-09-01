Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Protesters block roads near Hong Kong airport
In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices
WWII's start marked in Poland with German remorse, warning
Israel, Hezbollah engage in brief, intense fighting
French prosecutor: Knife attack suspect in 'psychotic state'
Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near
UN chief visits Congo Ebola region, pledging support
Far-right seen gaining but not winning in 2 German states
The Latest: Russia tweets reminder of Soviet role in WWII
