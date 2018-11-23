Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar
4 killed in brazen attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan
The Latest: Pakistan's death toll from market bombing now 35
Afghan official says death toll in mosque blast climbs to 27
American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'
Saudi crown prince in UAE, first trip abroad since Khashoggi
The Latest: France shrugs off Saudi prince's presence at G20
UAE to consider 'clemency' in case of convicted Briton
Japan's Osaka to host 2025 World Expo, beating Russian city
France asks: Should ex-colonizers give back African art?
