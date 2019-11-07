  • AP Top International News at 8:16 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip

    Mexico farm town prepares funerals after 9 Americans slain

    Labour party dissent: Ex-lawmaker says Corbyn unfit to lead

    China sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after US tip

    Pompeo meets US troops, German leaders to start 2-day visit

    South Korea deports North Koreans who fled after killing 16

    AP Interview: Ex-speaker Bercow brands Brexit a huge mistake

    Iran injects gas in new centrifuges as atomic deal unravels

    Russia re-enacts legendary World War II parade in Moscow

    EU court cancels decision against UKIP ally over misspending

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories