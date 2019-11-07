Mexico farm town prepares funerals after 9 Americans slain
China sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after US tip
South Korea deports North Koreans who fled after killing 16
Iran injects gas in new centrifuges as atomic deal unravels
Biggest tropical wetlands ravaged by fires in Brazil
Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest
Europeans look to China as global partner, shun Trump's US
Migrants live in fear at Mexico-US border as violence flares
Lithuania ex-judge returns home after US extradition
Erdogan: Turkey captured slain IS leader al-Baghdadi's wife
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
