Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar
Taiwan votes in local elections amid pressure from China
Koreas gain UN sanctions exemption for joint rail survey
American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'
4 killed in brazen attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan
Pakistan arrests 300 supporters of detained cleric
Afghan official says death toll in mosque blast climbs to 27
Saudi crown prince on 1st trip abroad since Khashoggi killed
Police brace for driver protests in Paris, around France
5-Star leader Di Maio cancels campaign stop in Corleone
