  • AP Top International News at 2:44 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar

    Taiwan votes in local elections amid pressure from China

    Koreas gain UN sanctions exemption for joint rail survey

    American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'

    4 killed in brazen attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan

    Pakistan arrests 300 supporters of detained cleric

    Afghan official says death toll in mosque blast climbs to 27

    Saudi crown prince on 1st trip abroad since Khashoggi killed

    Police brace for driver protests in Paris, around France

    5-Star leader Di Maio cancels campaign stop in Corleone

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories