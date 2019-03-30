  • AP Top International News at 1:29 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Britain faces calls for unity govt amid Brexit impasse

    Pope in Morocco: Walls, fear-mongering won't stop migration

    The Latest: Pope, king back Jerusalem for all religions

    Thousands rally in Gaza but Hamas mostly restrains crowds

    Comedian leads presidential polling in Ukraine

    May explores idea of bringing Brexit deal back for 4th vote

    Iraqi leader says there's 'consensus' on US troops presence

    Spain's new far-right campaigns to stop Catalan separatists

    The Latest: Gaza officials say 2nd teen killed in protests

    Caravan of 40 Salvadoran migrants sets out for US border

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories