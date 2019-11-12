  • AP Top News at 9:54 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019

    Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different

    Evo Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes

    Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home

    Meet the witnesses: Diplomats start off impeachment hearings

    Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery

    Clinton criticizes UK for blocking Russian influence report

    LA's Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops

    Got milk and plenty of other choices; Dean Foods seeks sale

    Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories