Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Cutting it close: Florida's fate may be a matter of miles
Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage
Saudi-led airstrikes kill at least 100 in rebel-run prison
In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices
WWII's start marked in Poland with German remorse, warning
Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
Clock is ticking on NY deadline for student vaccinations
Federer reaches US Open quarters, Barty knocked out
Israel, Hezbollah engage in brief, intense fighting
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}