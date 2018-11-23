Trump's Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances
Gunmen storm Chinese Consulate in Pakistani city of Karachi
10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain
Fire evacuees do their best on a sad Thanksgiving
Despite wind, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
In Mexico's border city, Haitians hailed as success story
Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South
Indian island police struggle to get body of American
