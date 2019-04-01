2nd suspect in killing of Kim Jong Nam given reduced charge
Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33
Biden defends his interactions with women
After shocking NY arrest, Avenatti faces court in California
AP Exclusive: Harris' call for reform collides with her past
Erdogan loses ground in Turkey's big cities in local voting
New Zealand initiates bill to ban guns used in mosque attack
Barbara Bush saw Trump as a 'symbol of greed'
Michigan State coach Izzo joins Final Four first timers
China says 26 killed fighting mountain forest fire
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}