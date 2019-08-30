Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
APNewsBreak: Coming to national park trails: electric bikes
E-cigarette maker Juul facing mounting scrutiny by state AGs
Poland, US agree on 6 sites for more US troops, debating 7th
Correction: Immigration-Citizenship story
DNC to recommend scrapping Iowa, Nevada virtual caucus plans
Trump: Taliban deal close, US troops to drop to 8,600
Biden defends faulty telling of military heroism story
Sanders focusing on 'Medicare for All' in South Carolina
Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}