Trump's sports kick is about politics, but fans have a say
Harris, Warren compete for support from black female voters
Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say
Top Iowa aide to Steyer's campaign resigns after AP report
Ivanka Trump rejects notion family profits from presidency
Bloomberg to pass on Iowa, NH, focus on Super Tuesday states
Whistleblower disputes boil over in impeachment interview
Trump launches black outreach effort for 2020
The Latest: Bloomberg would focus on Super Tuesday states
Bloomberg's wealth gives him options his rivals don't enjoy
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}