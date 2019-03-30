  • AP Top Political News at 3:32 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    GOP scrambles to deal with Trump's decision on health care

    Democrats tailoring 2020 message to appeal to rural voters

    Trump threatens to shut down border with Mexico next week

    Barr: Redacted Mueller report could be released by mid-April

    US condemns Russia troop deployment to troubled Venezuela

    2 death row inmates similar requests, but different results

    USMC move to integrate boot camp more ends; future unclear

    Trump backtracks on call to gut $300M Great Lakes program

    Biden doesn't recall alleged kissing incident from 2014

    Judge blocks Trump's small-business health insurance plan

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories