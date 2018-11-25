Democrats shun idea of Pelosi floor fight in speaker's race
Trump aims tweet at migrant caravans as holiday break ends
Memos to Nobody: Inside the work of a neglected fed agency
Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax
Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors
Impeaching Trump not on House Democrats' to-do list for now
Associate of Trump confidant says he's mulling a plea deal
Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after stroke
Government seeks quick ruling on transgender troops case
White House deputy chief receiving millions from Fox
