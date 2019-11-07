  • AP Top Sports News at 10:36 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Hunt eligible to play for Browns after 8-game NFL suspension

    Bucks hold off Clippers 129-124 for 4th win in a row

    James Harden scores 36 points, Rockets rout Warriors 129-112

    Freshman Anthony scores 34 points, No. 9 UNC beats Irish

    No. 11 Virginia's stellar defense beats Syracuse 48-34

    Lamar Jackson running toward record book

    'The problem is I'm Italian': Balotelli spurs racism debate

    NBA: Leonard not healthy so Clippers allowed to rest him

    Russia denies any manipulation of key doping data

    Australian men, women soccer players close gender pay gap

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories