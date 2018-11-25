  • AP Top Sports News at 3:06 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan

    49ers releasing Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest

    The Latest: Bengals' Dalton hurts thumb on throwing hand

    USC keeping coach Clay Helton despite 5-7 season

    Texas Tech fires former QB Kingsbury after 6 years as coach

    North Carolina: Fedora out as football coach after 7 seasons

    Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs

    Brady, Gronk active for Patriots' game against Jets

    No. 3 Notre Dame rolls to 12-0 season, beats rival USC 24-17

    Buckeye blitz: No. 10 Ohio State blows out No. 4 Michigan

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories