AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan
49ers releasing Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
The Latest: Bengals' Dalton hurts thumb on throwing hand
USC keeping coach Clay Helton despite 5-7 season
Texas Tech fires former QB Kingsbury after 6 years as coach
North Carolina: Fedora out as football coach after 7 seasons
Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs
Brady, Gronk active for Patriots' game against Jets
No. 3 Notre Dame rolls to 12-0 season, beats rival USC 24-17
Buckeye blitz: No. 10 Ohio State blows out No. 4 Michigan
