  • AP Top Sports News at 10:17 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest

    Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs

    No. 3 Notre Dame rolls to 12-0 season, beats rival USC 24-17

    Buckeye blitz: No. 10 Ohio State blows out No. 4 Michigan

    Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race away from Auburn, 52-21

    No. 2 Clemson goes 12-0 with 56-35 win over Gamecocks

    World champion Hamilton wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

    Laine scores 5 goals, lifts Winnipeg past St. Louis 8-4

    Warriors' Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip

    Cilic seals Davis Cup title for Croatia against France

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories