No. 13 Minnesota stays unbeaten vs No. 5 Penn State, 31-26
Fields, No. 3 Ohio State overwhelm Maryland 73-14
Tagovailoa (ankle) starts for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 LSU
Trump soaks in Deep South cheers at college football matchup
49ers vs Seahawks, with Sherman on other side of rivalry
Part III: Seattle and Toronto meet for MLS title
Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden
Judge grants USWNT class status in discrimination lawsuit
Penske Perfect: Indy goes to right man
Wallace fined $50,000 by NASCAR for intentional spin
