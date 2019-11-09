  • AP Top Sports News at 4:33 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    No. 13 Minnesota stays unbeaten vs No. 5 Penn State, 31-26

    Fields, No. 3 Ohio State overwhelm Maryland 73-14

    Tagovailoa (ankle) starts for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 LSU

    Trump soaks in Deep South cheers at college football matchup

    49ers vs Seahawks, with Sherman on other side of rivalry

    Part III: Seattle and Toronto meet for MLS title

    Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden

    Judge grants USWNT class status in discrimination lawsuit

    Penske Perfect: Indy goes to right man

    Wallace fined $50,000 by NASCAR for intentional spin

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories