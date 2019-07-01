  • AP Top Sports News at 9:51 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Free agency: The waiting for Kawhi continues

    The Latest: Kevin Anderson advances at Wimbledon

    The Latest: AP Source: Maple Leafs to sign Spezza

    Astros lead way with 6 All-Stars; Dodgers among clubs with 4

    Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien facing assault charges

    Egan Bernal set to impress at unpredictable Tour de France

    Semenya wins women's 800, wants to defend world title

    Bowman gets 1st Cup Series win at Chicagoland

    Helmet maker rounds out football portfolio with new headgear

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories