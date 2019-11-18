NFL ICYMI: ‘Sell the team!' chants at latest Skins debacle
On weekend of blowouts, Broncos bow out
Gurley, Brown help Rams ground out 17-7 win over Bears
Edelman's TD pass leads Patriots over Eagles 17-10
Ravens harass Watson, beat Texans 41-7 for 6th straight win
Kyle Busch leads Gibbs trio to win 2nd NASCAR championship
Steven Holcomb's Olympic legacy to grow, for a final time
Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa set for hip surgery in Houston
AP Top 25: Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4; OU up to 8
Vikings overcome 20-0 deficit at half to beat Broncos 27-23
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}