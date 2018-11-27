  • AP Top Technology News at 10:42 a.m. EST

    UN: No sign of emissions peak in sight, action must be taken

    Apple to tutor women in tech in bid to diversify industry

    Global lawmakers grill Facebook exec in UK parliament

    UK parliament seizes confidential Facebook documents

    Hailing the future taxi: Drone-car mashup model takes flight

    MIT and LinkedIn co-founder award MeToo leaders

    Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps' sales

    Uber fined nearly $1.2 million by Dutch, UK over data breach

    Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

    Outgoing Facebook exec takes fall for hiring opposition firm

