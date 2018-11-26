  • AP Top U.S. News at 2:40 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Hundreds of flights canceled as snowstorm blankets Midwest

    Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

    How many kids have autism? US government measures 3 ways

    Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out

    Major East Coast bridge closed by chemical leak has reopened

    Chicago officers accused in Van Dyke cover-up go on trial

    Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors

    Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

    New lander will add to humans' long fascination with Mars

    Latin America in flux as G20 leaders descend on the region

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories