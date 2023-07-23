apt fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fire broke out at an apartment complex, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). 

At around 10:15 p.m., a fire was reported at the Walden Pointe Apartments on 3148 Write Place, MFD said.

apartment fire

MFD said that no one was harmed or taken anywhere. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News