MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apartment fire was reported Tuesday night in East Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
A FOX13 crew is on the scene as firefighters were seen working on putting out the blaze to multiple units.
The apartment complex is on Lost Oak near Knight Arnold Road and Kirby Parkway.
MFD said that no one has been transported from the scene.
Firefighters are also on scene on Summer Avenue after a business fire was reported.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives