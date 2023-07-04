WATCH: Apartment security guard helped residents escape fire in East Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apartment security guard was praised for ensuring residents were not injured from a fire in Hickory Hill Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The apartment complex is on Lost Oak near Knight Arnold Road and Kirby Parkway. The fire started just before 9 p.m. on July 4th.

When Memphis Fire personnel got to the scene, the "complex was fully involved," a fire official said.

A security officer was patrolling the apartments when he saw flames and smoke, MFD said.

The guard alerted all residents to get out of their apartments.

"That was amazing," the official said.

No one was transported from the scene, MFD said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News