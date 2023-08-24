MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Toxic chemicals continue to pour out of Sterilization Services of Tennessee on Florida Street and are endangering everyone who lives nearby.

The threat is very real: an odorless, colorless gas called ethylene oxide can cause cancer.

3:34 Lawsuit seeks relief for South Memphis neighborhood near potentially dangerous toxins For decades, people who grew up in South Memphis near Sterilization Services of TN say they have watched family and friends get sick.

The problem is it's completely legal - and the local, state and federal governments refuse to stop it.

In February, the Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the Shelby County Health director on behalf of the group Memphis Community Against Pollution, asking them to force Sterilization Services of Tennessee to lower or eliminate EtO emissions.

The health department argues it can't do take that action, so MCAP appealed that decision.

A hearing on the appeal was supposed to take place Thursday but was postponed because not enough Air Pollution Control board members were present.

"We have to live there. We cannot just pick up and move. I'm begging you all, and I'm asking you all to do something about it," Rose Sims, a South Memphis resident said.

2:29 FOX13 Investigates: State leaders oppose changes to limiting toxic chemicals in South Memphis FOX13 Investigates has been reporting for months on the dangers of EtO, a chemical emitted by the sterilization plant.

Neighbors in South Memphis like Sims have been exposed to the cancer-causing chemical for decades.

"My retirement is staying away from my house can be outside to a point because of the amount of EtO being released," she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to reduce how much gas those facilities can legally release, but that process could take years.

2:01 South Memphis residents could be one step closer to cleaner air after EPA community meetings The EPA has proposed two actions to reduce EtO at facilities like Sterilization Services of Tennessee, but it may take years until any changes are put into place.

That's why MCAP wants the health department to get involved.

"Today, what we witnessed was another episode of injustice," Ke'shaun Pearson with MCAP said. "This is a public health crisis. This is not something that we can sweep under the rug."

Another setback, but community members said they will keep fighting.

"We are tired, but we will never give up," Linda Pete of South Memphis said.

The health department has filed a motion to dismiss MCAP's appeal.

A section of it reads: 'There is a pending class action in the circuit court, which is a more suitable forum than the air board for individuals to have their clams heard and decided.'

There has not yet been a new date set for a new hearing on MCAP's appeal.