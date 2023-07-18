MEMPHIS, Tenn. - How dangerous is it to get behind the wheel in the Bluff City?
This Consumer Affairs research ranks Memphis as having the worst drivers in the country.
“It's terrible!” exclaimed Ivory Beasley, a Chickasaw Gardens resident. “It’s the wild, wild west in Memphis.”
“It makes people uncomfortable,” said Todd Williams, an East Memphis resident. “I know people that avoid the interstate altogether because it's such a big hazard.”
The research analyzes federal data of deadly crashes, including those caused by bad driving, drunk driving and speeding. It also considers pedestrian fatalities.
However, some argue that the term "worst" is subjective. The research does not take into account fender benders, severe weather or the varying conditions of roadways across the country.
“It's hard to say when it comes to ranking who's the worst driver,” said Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Bad is subjective. I think if you asked a number of people what a good driver was and what a bad driver was, they would have different answers.”
However, AAA’s research does find that drivers are getting riskier across the country.
“What we found is that people know that these things are dangerous, they know that they carry risk, but they do them anyway,” she explained.
Memphis drivers just want to rank number one for something positive.
“I'm a little ashamed, but we're number one in something!” Beasley said.