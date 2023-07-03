HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The city of Helena-West Helena is under a precautionary boil water advisory.
But that is better than Monday, when residents had no water at all.
City leaders said it was a result of their failing water system.
City leaders hope the boil water advisory will be lifted by the end of the week but added that there are a lot of factors that must be met first.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders said they plan to ask for funding to fix the water infrastructure.
On Tuesday, dozens of cars lined up in front of the Helena-West Helena Fire Department in need of clean water.
City leaders said water has been restored but residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory.
On Sunday, city leaders said a computer failure is part of the reason water was shut down for the city.
The failure trapped treated water in the plant.
Once restored Sunday evening, city leaders said they learned of another issue with the water infrastructure: The valves that allow water to enter the plant stopped working.
It forced city leaders to manually open them to allow water into the tank.
The water level remains at a low level.
Until the water rises and samples can be gathered, sent off and approved for safe use, people in the community will remain under a precautionary boil water advisory.
“Everyone has been grateful in this unfortunate event," said Roderick Brown, the city's fire chief. "We have a great community. People want to work together and are appreciative of what we are doing."
For the time being, the city is working to fix the infrastructure to provide water to the community but plan to ask the city for money to find king term projects as well.
On Monday, July 3, 2023 Mayor Christopher Franklin asked residents to conserve water as the water crisis in the city continues.
Below is the mayor's full statement:
"Our water tank level is lower today than yesterday. We are working diligently to resolve the level drops. Several things have happened. At this point, I have been told 'don’t panic.' We should be in a water conservation mode. We should use water only when we must and save the rest for others to meet their needs. Please do not panic and rush to get water or you will help cause the problem we are trying to avoid."
